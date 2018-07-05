Irene Carter receives recognition for 35 years of service
by Submitted via Email | July 5, 2018 3:45 pm
The South Carolina Bankers Association recognized Irene Carter for thirty-five years of banking experience. Pictured is Stacey McInnis presenting Irene with her 35 Year Club token of appreciation.
