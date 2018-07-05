If you know this man, call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414

Last Updated: July 5, 2018 at 11:54 am

Hampton Inn, Manning – On 06/16/2018, it is believed this unidentified male gained access to a tenant’s locked room and stole several credit cards from a purse while the tenant was at breakfast. It is believed that the subject may be local. If you can identify this person, please call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414. Thank you and please share.