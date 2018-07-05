Harvin Clarendon County Library will host a party
by Submitted via Facebook | July 5, 2018 4:45 pm
Join us as we celebrate Peggy Parish’s birthday – will include stories by Peggy Parish, a craft activity, and birthday themed snacks! This event will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 13.
