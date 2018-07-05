Clarendon County shines at state pageant competition

The Miss South Carolina Competition was held last week at the Township Auditorium in Columbia. Miss Clarendon 2018 Mikeya Murphy and Miss Clarendon Teen 2018 Meredith Covert competed for the chance to win state titles.

During the preliminary round for the Miss South Carolina Competition, Murphy competed in five phases. The interview accounted for 25 percent of the preliminary score, talent for 35 percent, lifestyle and fitness in swimsuit for 15 percent, evening wear for 20 percent and on-stage question for five percent. This composite score represented 25 percent of the total score for each contestant.

Covert also competed in preliminaries for Miss South Carolina Teen. As with Murphy’s score, the private interview accounted for 25 percent of her preliminary score and talent 35 percent. Evening wear and on-stage question were combined for 20 percent of her score, lifestyle and fitness for 10 percent, and scholastic achievement for 10 percent. This composite score represented 35 percent of the total score for each Miss Teen contestant.

When the final night arrives, the ladies again compete in several categories. For Murphy, the preliminary score accounted for 25 percent, lifestyle and fitness in swimsuit 10 percent, talent 30 percent and final question 20 percent of her final score. Covert’s preliminary score counted for 35 percent, fitness 15 percent, talent 35 percent and evening gown and on-stage question combined for 15 percent of her final score.

According to Carrie Trebil, Local Executive Director for the Miss Clarendon Scholarship Pageant, the Miss South Carolina Competition is the largest provider of scholarships to women within the Miss America Organization. Although only the winner of the Miss South Carolina crown will receive a $40,000 scholarship, many other contestants will win smaller amounts.

Murphey, who performed a vocal performance of Hallelujah for her talent, was awarded the Bronze Presidential Award. As a top ten finalist, Murphey also received a $1,200 scholarship. She was named Miss Congeniality and received another $500. Murphey received two media awards, the Midlands Gives Media Award for $500 and the Jan Scalisi Media Award for $500. She received a participation award for $650.

Murphey holds one more distinction. The Miss America will be removing the swimsuit portion of the pageant in coming years, along with the evening gown portion in an attempt to redefine what it means to be Miss America. Murphy was the last contestant across the stage this year in the lifestyle and fitness in swimsuit segment. As such, she is the last contestant in South Carolina to ever walk across the Miss South Carolina stage in a swimsuit.

At the Friday night awards Gala, Covert, who performed a lyrical dance to Rise Up by Andrea Day for her talent, was reunited with her brother, Specialist Bailey Covert of the South Carolina Army National Guard. She was awarded the Wednesday Night Preliminary Talent Award which came with a $500 savings bond, a Non-Finalist Talent Award and the Gold Presidential Service Award. She was also named a Quality of Life Finalist.

Berkley Bryant was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen and Davia Bunch was crowned Miss South Carolina at the end of the week, and they will move on to compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen and Miss America competitions.

While the Clarendon County ladies won’t walk across the national stage, both Murphy and Covert will remain active in the community and will work with their platforms until new Miss Clarendon and Miss Clarendon Teen titles are given.

“I’m proud of their performances this week, and I look forward to having them serve Clarendon County for the remainder of their year,” said Trebil.

For more information about the Miss Clarendon Competition or to book the current crown-holders for appearances, email missclarendonpageant@yahoo.com.