Victim identified from early morning wreck on I-95 S

North Santee – A 63-year-old Holly Hill man was killed early Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 95 bridge crossing Lake Marion at the 100 S mile marker, according to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock.

“The driver who was entrapped died on impact,” Mock said Monday afternoon. “The driver was wearing a seat belt.”

Mock identified the driver of the pickup truck as Carl Wiggins of Holly Hill, SC

Mock said an autopsy would not be held; however toxicology results are pending.

Lt. Bob Beres of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the Chevy Blazer driven by Wiggins was stopped in the right hand lane of I-95 south bound near the 100 mile marker. An 18-wheel tractor trailer struck the Blazer. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, Beres added.

“The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT),” Beres said.

Traffic on the busy north-south thoroughfare was completed stopped for more than three hours Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to the accident.