Victim identified from early morning wreck on I-95 S
by Submitted via Email | July 2, 2018 3:21 pm
North Santee – A 63-year-old Holly Hill man was killed early Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 95 bridge crossing Lake Marion at the 100 S mile marker, according to Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock.
“The driver who was entrapped died on impact,” Mock said Monday afternoon. “The driver was wearing a seat belt.”
Mock identified the driver of the pickup truck as Carl Wiggins of Holly Hill, SC
Mock said an autopsy would not be held; however toxicology results are pending.
Lt. Bob Beres of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the Chevy Blazer driven by Wiggins was stopped in the right hand lane of I-95 south bound near the 100 mile marker. An 18-wheel tractor trailer struck the Blazer. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, Beres added.
“The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT),” Beres said.
Traffic on the busy north-south thoroughfare was completed stopped for more than three hours Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to the accident.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.