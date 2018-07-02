Musician wanted
by Submitted by Reader | July 2, 2018 6:00 pm
Last Updated: July 2, 2018 at 3:51 pm
Taw Caw Baptist Church in Summerton is seeking a musician. If interested, please call (803) 485-8153 and leave a message.
