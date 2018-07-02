If you have information, call (803) 435-4414
by Submitted via Facebook | July 2, 2018 5:06 pm
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying this vehicle. This vehicle was inside the fence at the storage units located near Greeleyville Hwy./ Bloomville Rd. at or near the time of a storage unit being broken into on 05/23/2018. Bolt cutters were left at the scene. If you have any information, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414. Thanks and please share.
