LMA students compete in the Boogie Fever Dance Competition circuit

Last Updated: June 29, 2018 at 9:23 am

L-R Charleston Hodge, Katie Clark, Ashley Rae Hodge and Hailey Qunitanilla

Ashley Rae, along with three other LMA students, Charleston Hodge, Katie Clark, and Hailey Quintanilla, were selected as semi-finalists in April through the Boogie Fever Dance Competition circuit.