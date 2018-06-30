ManningLive

LMA students compete in the Boogie Fever Dance Competition circuit

by | June 30, 2018 2:19 pm

Last Updated: June 29, 2018 at 9:23 am

L-R Charleston Hodge, Katie Clark, Ashley Rae Hodge and Hailey Qunitanilla

Ashley Rae, along with three other LMA students, Charleston Hodge, Katie Clark, and Hailey Quintanilla, were selected as semi-finalists in April through the Boogie Fever Dance Competition circuit.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live