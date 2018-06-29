Manning Rotary holds annual dinner
by Submitted via Email | June 29, 2018 4:08 am
Last Updated: June 28, 2018 at 1:19 pm
At the recent Manning Rotary annual dinner, outgoing President Ryan Way presented Paul Floyd a plaque acknowledging him as Rotarian of the year. Floyd is the longest-serving Rotarian in Manning with 58 years of service.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.