Gas prices in Manning too high
by Submitted by Reader | June 29, 2018 5:15 pm
It is time for Manning to do something about the gas prices. Manning is 30 cents a gallon higher than surrounding towns, including Turbeville. It can’t be blamed on suppliers, as Murphy at Walmart has their own, so this leads for people to think we are being gouged. Enough is enough.
KEN THAMES
New Zion
comments » 2
Comment by Ruthe Lambert
June 29, 2018 at 18:10
Is it because lots of vacationers are traveling I-I95 and and also Manning is a thruway for beach traffic. It looks like scalping to me.
I’ll go to Sumter for gas and maybe while I’m over there I’ll also do my grocery shopping and go out to eat before I come back to Manning.
Comment by Moye Graham
June 29, 2018 at 18:56
The City of Manning has nothing to do with Gas Prices. If you think you are being gouged report it to the SC Attorney General office. I very seldom buy gas in Manning because of the high prices myself. I would say we do have some of the highest prices around but it will have to be a lot higher before it is gouging.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.