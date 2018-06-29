Fall gardening program at the library
by Submitted via Email | June 29, 2018 1:13 pm
Last Updated: June 29, 2018 at 12:06 pm
Mr. Anthony Melton of Clemson Extension will present a Fall Gardening Program at The Harvin Clarendon County at 6 p.m. on July 9. The program is free and open to the public. No registration required. For more information, please call the library at 803-435-8633.
