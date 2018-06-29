Fall gardening program at the library

Mr. Anthony Melton of Clemson Extension will present a Fall Gardening Program at The Harvin Clarendon County at 6 p.m. on July 9. The program is free and open to the public. No registration required. For more information, please call the library at 803-435-8633.