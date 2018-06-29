Ashley Rae Hodge named National Petite Miss Dance USA

Last Updated: June 29, 2018 at 9:25 am

Ashley Rae Hodge with Dixie Elliott

Ashley Rae Hodge was recently awarded the title of “National Petite Miss Dance USA”. Ashley Rae is a rising fifth grader at Laurence Manning Academy. She is a member of the Laurence Manning Dance Team and is on the competition team at Carolina Dance Academy where she takes multiple genres of dance, including, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop and baton.

Ashley Rae, along with three other LMA students, Charleston Hodge, Katie Clark, and Hailey Quintanilla, were selected as semi-finalists in April through the Boogie Fever Dance Competition circuit. The girls attended Nationals in Rock Hill, South Carolina where they participated in an audition class, interview, stage presence, and competed with their solos. What started out as hundreds of students was narrowed down to less than 20 finalists in each age division. Ashley Rae won every preliminary and was crowned the winner on Friday evening after receiving the highest placement level (Diamond) available. Charleston Hodge was awarded third overall in the Mini Miss Division and won both the interview and stage presence preliminaries. Ashley Rae and Charleston also each received a Diamond award for their photogenic entries. Katie Clark placed fifth overall in the junior division, receiving a Ruby placement , and Hailey Qunitanilla received an Emerald Placement. Ashely Rae will attend a title holder retreat later in the summer and will work throughout the year as an ambassador for the Boogie Fever Competition Circuit.