Miss Clarendon Teen takes state talent preliminary award

Miss Clarendon Teen 2018 Meredith Covert received the Talent Preliminary Award at the Miss South Carolina Teen Competition Wednesday night. Covert performed a lyrical dance to “Rise Up” by Andrea Day. A Talent Preliminary Award is given to the young lady with the highest talent score out of her competition group. The Miss South Carolina Teen Competition is underway in Columbia, culminating with the crowning of Miss South Carolina Teen 2018 on Friday night. Miss South Carolina Teen is an official preliminary to Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.