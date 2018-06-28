Manning Rotary Club holds annual dinner
by Submitted by Reader | June 28, 2018 8:59 pm
Last Updated: June 28, 2018 at 1:06 pm
At their recent annual dinner, Manning’s Rotary Club outgoing President Ryan Way passed the gavel to incoming President GG Cutter.
