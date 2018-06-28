Clyde William Gould

Clyde William Gould, 88, husband of Judith Marie Green Powell Cleary Gould, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born Nov. 24, 1929, in Manchester, New Hampshire, he was a son of the late William Clyde Gould and the late Doris Arlene Whitney Gould. He was a US Army veteran, a Mason, a Shriner and a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He was an avid golfer and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; four step-children, Robert Cleary of Manning, Shawn Powell (Carmen) of Leominster, Massachusetts, Todd Powell (Lorri) of Greenfield, New Hampshire and Jennifer Gray (John) of Manning; seven step-grandchildren; a step-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Arlene Gardner.

Services will be held at a later date in Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605-4277.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

