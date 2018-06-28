Cleon Ellis Morehouse

SUMMERTON – Cleon Ellis Morehouse, 86, husband of Janet Lillian Meeker Morehouse, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at his home.

Born Dec. 7, 1931, in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Cleon Ivan Morehouse and the late Dorothy Ellis Morehouse. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and he was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, David Morehouse (Dina) of Bridgeport, West Virginia, Jonathan Morehouse (Karen) of Orlando, Florida, and Daniel Morehouse (Yvette) and Timothy Morehouse (Michelle), both of Summerton; a daughter, Deborah Sawyer (Carroll) of Florence; and eight grandchildren, Russell, Jonathan, Christopher, Patrick, Brandon, Ryan, Taylor and Madison.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1097 Quackenbush Road in Summerton.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 29, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Larry Hummel officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 29, 2018, at Florence National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church, 185 Lakewood Drive, Sumter, SC 29150.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

