Annual July 4 parade will kick off at 10 a.m.
by Submitted by Reader | June 28, 2018 11:22 am
Last Updated: June 28, 2018 at 12:05 pm
The annual Eagle Point Parade on July 4th will begin at Eagle Point and end at the Gazebo. Line up is 9:45 and the parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Free food, snacks and water will be available and awards will be given for the best-decorated golf carts and floats.
