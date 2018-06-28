Annual July 4 parade will kick off at 10 a.m.

Last Updated: June 28, 2018 at 12:05 pm

The annual Eagle Point Parade on July 4th will begin at Eagle Point and end at the Gazebo. Line up is 9:45 and the parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Free food, snacks and water will be available and awards will be given for the best-decorated golf carts and floats.