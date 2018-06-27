Today’s Weather: Wednesday, June 27
by Staff Reports | June 27, 2018 5:34 am
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.