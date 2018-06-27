8 Clarendon residents named to Clemson Dean’s List

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 6:39 am

Eight Clarendon area residents were named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the sprng 2018 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Those honored included Alcolu’s Dakota N. Jackson, who is majoring in willife and fisheries biology; Gable’s Emily B. Durant, who is majoring in language and international health; Manning’s Adam J. Forbes, who is majoring in forest resource management, and Mitchell R. Gardner III, who is majoring in agricultural education; Pinewood’s Danny Zhang, who is majoring in general engineering; Summerton’s Megan E. Grams, who is majoring in wildlife an fisheries biology, and Katey L. Schwendinger, who is majoring in biological sciences; and Turbeville’s Michael Garrett Neal Weaver, who is majoring in acounting.