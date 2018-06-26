Harvin County Library will close for the July 4 holiday
by Submitted via Email | June 26, 2018 6:10 am
Last Updated: June 25, 2018 at 9:13 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will close for Independence Day on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 and reopen on Thursday, 9 a.m. July 5, 2018. For more information, please call the library at (803) 435-8633.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.