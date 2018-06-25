Today’s Weather: Monday, June 25
by Staff Reports | June 25, 2018 4:07 am
Last Updated: June 25, 2018 at 7:08 am
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 103. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
