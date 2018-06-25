Students from Clarendon County named to the Dean’s List at CSU
by Submitted via Email | June 25, 2018 12:34 pm
Last Updated: June 25, 2018 at 11:40 am
The following Clarendon County students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester at Charleston Southern University:
Robert Lewis Hinson of Manning a senior majoring in Biology, Wildlife Emphasis.
Nancy Mchaley Fleming of Manning, a senior majoring in Biology, Preprofessional Emphasis.
Sarah Elizabeth Farmer of Manning, a senior majoring in Accounting.
Emily Morgan Richburg of Manning, a senior majoring in Psychology.
Ryan Lee Hinson of Manning, a senior majoring in Criminal Justice.
Patricia Lynn Barbely of Manning, a freshman majoring in Political Science.
Flury Dariann Wilson of New Zion, a senior majoring in Biology, Preprofessional Emphasis.
Sarah Michaela Darby of Summerton, a senior majoring in Elementary Education.
Abbigail Jennings Bruner of Summerton, a junior majoring in Psychology.
Students named to Charleston Southern’s Dean’s List earned a 3.5 GPA or better and earned 12 or more credit hours for the semester.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.