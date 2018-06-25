Students from Clarendon County named to the Dean’s List at CSU

Last Updated: June 25, 2018 at 11:40 am

The following Clarendon County students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester at Charleston Southern University:

Robert Lewis Hinson of Manning a senior majoring in Biology, Wildlife Emphasis.

Nancy Mchaley Fleming of Manning, a senior majoring in Biology, Preprofessional Emphasis.

Sarah Elizabeth Farmer of Manning, a senior majoring in Accounting.

Emily Morgan Richburg of Manning, a senior majoring in Psychology.

Ryan Lee Hinson of Manning, a senior majoring in Criminal Justice.

Patricia Lynn Barbely of Manning, a freshman majoring in Political Science.

Flury Dariann Wilson of New Zion, a senior majoring in Biology, Preprofessional Emphasis.

Sarah Michaela Darby of Summerton, a senior majoring in Elementary Education.

Abbigail Jennings Bruner of Summerton, a junior majoring in Psychology.

Students named to Charleston Southern’s Dean’s List earned a 3.5 GPA or better and earned 12 or more credit hours for the semester.