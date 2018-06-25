Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clarendon
by Staff Reports | June 25, 2018 1:10 pm
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 7 p.m. for Clarendon County. A Watch means conditions are favorable for a Severe Thunderstorm to form.
