Residents graduate from Charleston Southern University
by Staff Reports | June 25, 2018 2:00 am
Last Updated: June 25, 2018 at 8:50 am
Several area residents received degrees from Charleston Southern University during commencement exercises held May 5 in North Charleston. They included Manning residents Adrianna Chapman and Robert Hinson; and Santee resident Terrance Void.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.