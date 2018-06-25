Manning Rotary holds annual dinner

Last Updated: June 25, 2018 at 4:42 pm

Outgoing President Ryan Way, Paul Floyd, Judge James Dingle, Incoming President GG Cutter

Manning Rotary Club held their annual dinner social last Thursday evening.

Paul Floyd was awarded Rotarian of the year. He is the longest serving Rotarian in Manning with 58 years of service.

Judge James Dingle was given his Paul Harris Fellow plus one pin.

Over the course of the past year, Manning Rotary has participated in many projects but those of particular note include: The Happy Feet Project (providing new coats and shoes to children in need), The Secret Santa Project (supplying gifts to children at Turbeville’s Children’s Home), Adopt a Highway, and the Dictionary Project. Manning Rotary also provided four higher education scholarships and funding for Girls State, Boys State and the Manning Early Childhood Center Garden Project.