June Manning City Council meeting

Last Updated: June 25, 2018 at 9:43 am

Margaret Walker (L) receiving an award for her time with the Manning Elections Commission from Mayor Julia Nelson (R).

A public hearing for the Manning budget for fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, was held Monday night. The new budget includes a millage increase of 3.6%, the first millage increase in three years. The increase equates to $28 per $100,000 of home value. There were no water, sewer or sanitation increases.

The new budget incorporates a 2% pay increase for employees with an annual salary over $35,000. Retirement funding will increase by 1% and insurance premiums will increase by 8.1%.

The utility fund will be $3,355,950 and the general fund will be $4,912,850 with a total budget of $8,268,800 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

As there were no questions or comments from attendees or from the council, the meeting was closed. Following the public hearing, the Manning City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting.

Mayor Julia Nelson presented an award to Margaret Walker for six years of service on the Manning Election Commission. Nelson thanked Walker for her efforts with blood drives in Manning and expressed regrets that Walker will no longer be serving with the Election Commission.

“Presented to Margaret Walker, in recognition of your dedication and service as a member of the Municipal Election Commission. You have served from May 21, 2012 until May 21, 2018. On behalf of the Council, thank you very much,” said Nelson.

Manning Financial Director Mary Prince gave the financial report. With 92% of the budget year completed, the City of Manning is on schedule to come in at or under budget for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2018.

Nelson gave the mayor’s report. She thanked everyone for cooperation during the filming of the Mr. Mercedes show. She gave special thanks to the public works commission for their efforts.

Nelson hopes everyone will attend the Red, White and Blue Celebration, held in Manning at the Red Barn on Church Street. The event will be July 3 from 7 p.m. to midnight. The opening band will be Southern Exposure, with Touch Band as the featured band. Fireworks will go off shortly after sundown.

Manning City Administrator Scott Tanner gave the administrator’s report. He also thanked everyone for their efforts during the Mr. Mercedes filming.

Tanner reminded the Council of the upcoming Council retreat in Pinopolis. They will arrive on Friday and will spend the next several days deciding the primary pushes for the Council for the new fiscal year.

The City took bids on the WWTP Phase 3B, which is the rural infrastructure authority project. All bids came in over budget, so modifications to the requisition were made. New bids for the modified requisition will be accepted by July 10.

Tanner met with Clarendon County Administrator David Epperson to discuss fiscal year budgetary items such as trash pickup and debris disposal to C-funds.

Tanner stated the new gravel truck will be in at the end of the month, so projects requiring this can proceed by the end of the month. Also, the City is proceeding with a request for new vehicles for the police department at a cost of $50,000, which is included in the new budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

Ordinance No. 2018-03, which amends the ordinance to raise revenue and levy taxes in Manning for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, had it’s second and final reading. The Council voted to approve this ordinance.

Ordinance No. 2018-04, which designates a public safety committee for the City of Manning, had it’s second and final reading. The Council voted to approve this ordinance.

The Council voted to reappoint Stepney Blackwell to the Abatement and Appeals Board to a term expiring May 31, 2022.

As Walker has resigned from the Election Commission, an opening has been left. The Council voted to table the discussion regarding a replacement for Walker on the Commission until a later date.

Councilmember Julius Dukes, Jr., has continued to receive questions regarding the maintenance of 3rd Street. He assured Nelson he has explained the process to those asking questions. Nelson said she would address it in her newsletter.

Councilmember Johnny Gordon requested Nelson once again address the issue with overgrown lots and abandoned houses in Manning. Nelson agreed the fees and fines don’t seem to be motivation enough to fix the situation. The Council will discuss it at a later date.

The Council then voted to adjourn the meeting.