Berry named to USC Aiken Dean’s List
by Staff Reports | June 25, 2018 8:11 am
Turbeville resident Malorie Berry has been named to the University of South Carolina Aiken Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester. To earn this distinction, Berry had to be enrolled as a full-time student and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5. Berry is a graduate of East Clarendon High School who is majoring in business administration.
