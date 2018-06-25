600-plus homes without power in Clarendon
by Staff Reports | June 25, 2018 9:59 pm
Duke Energy and Santee Electric are reporting more than 600 homes collectively without power in Clarendon County. According to Duke, about 589 households are without power down U.S. 15 between Sumter and Paxville. The estimated time of restoration for Duke customers is 11:45 p.m. No estimated time of restoration has been given for SEC customers.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.