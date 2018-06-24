ManningLive

Summerton Rotary’s founders

by | June 24, 2018 1:58 pm

Last Updated: June 22, 2018 at 5:03 pm

L-R: Cleve Dowell, William Johnson and George Summers

The Summerton Rotary Club was founded in 2006 by Cleve Dowell, William Johnson and George Summers. The club meets each Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m. at St. Matthias Church located at 9 N. Dukes Street in Summerton.

