Summerton Rotary’s founders
by Cindy Risher | June 24, 2018 1:58 pm
Last Updated: June 22, 2018 at 5:03 pm
L-R: Cleve Dowell, William Johnson and George Summers
The Summerton Rotary Club was founded in 2006 by Cleve Dowell, William Johnson and George Summers. The club meets each Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m. at St. Matthias Church located at 9 N. Dukes Street in Summerton.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.