Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect through 10:30 p.m.
by Staff Reports | June 24, 2018 9:57 pm
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect through 10:30 p.m. Sunday for Clarendon County. Hazards could include 70 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.