Woman, 46, killed while crossing US 378

A 46-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning as she was attempting to cross U.S. 378 near Sheep Island Road in the Turbeville area, according to Interim Coroner Bucky Mock.

Polly Foster, who lived in the rural Olanta and Turbeville areas, died on the scene, said Mock.

“Ms. Forester died around 3:04 a.m. this morning,” Mock said Saturday afternoon. “No autopsy will be held. Toxicology samples have been sent to the lab for results.”

Mock said Foster’s family was notified this afternoon.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Foster was attempting to cross U.S. 378 when she was struck and killed by a 2014 Subaru that was traveling east board. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and no charges will be filed, Collins said.