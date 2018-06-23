Summerton Rotary’s newest member
by Cindy Risher | June 23, 2018 10:51 pm
Last Updated: June 22, 2018 at 4:58 pm
Left to right: President Elect William Johnson, Patrik Schneider, President George Summers, Assistant District Governor Carl Macintosh
Carl McIntosh, Assistant District Governor, inducts Patrik Schneider as a new member.
