ManningLive

Summerton Rotary’s newest member

by | June 23, 2018 10:51 pm

Last Updated: June 22, 2018 at 4:58 pm

Left to right: President Elect William Johnson, Patrik Schneider, President George Summers, Assistant District Governor Carl Macintosh

Carl McIntosh, Assistant District Governor, inducts Patrik Schneider as a new member.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live