Summerton Rotary holds annual dinner June 14

Last Updated: June 22, 2018 at 4:51 pm

The Summerton Rotary Club was founded in 2006 by Cleve Dowell, William Johnson and George Summers. The club meets each Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m. at St. Matthias Church located at 9 N. Dukes Street in Summerton.

The club held their annual dinner at Manning Restaurant on June 14. This meeting boasted record attendance and included welcoming new member Patrik Schneider as a new member. Rotary member Gloria Joseph was recognized and awarded the Rotarian of the Year honor for her many contributions of time and effort throughout the year. After a busy year of service and fundraising, outgoing President George Summers passed the gavel to incoming President William Johnson.

To learn more about Rotary, visit rotary.org