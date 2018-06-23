Summerton Rotary holds annual dinner June 14
by Cindy Risher | June 23, 2018 2:22 pm
The Summerton Rotary Club was founded in 2006 by Cleve Dowell, William Johnson and George Summers. The club meets each Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m. at St. Matthias Church located at 9 N. Dukes Street in Summerton.
The club held their annual dinner at Manning Restaurant on June 14. This meeting boasted record attendance and included welcoming new member Patrik Schneider as a new member. Rotary member Gloria Joseph was recognized and awarded the Rotarian of the Year honor for her many contributions of time and effort throughout the year. After a busy year of service and fundraising, outgoing President George Summers passed the gavel to incoming President William Johnson.
