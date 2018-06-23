Letter: Gas prices in Manning too high
by Submitted via Email | June 23, 2018 6:09 am
It is time for Manning to do something about the gas prices. Manning is 30 cents a gallon higher than surrounding towns, including Turbeville. It can’t be blamed on suppliers, as Murphy at Walmart has their own, so this leads for people to think we are being gouged. Enough is enough.
KEN THAMES
New Zion
Comment by Concerned consumer
June 23, 2018 at 06:28
The gas prices in Manning are way to expensive particularly Wal-Mart. I was in shock the day before yesterday I went to fill my car up and it was 2.67 per gallon I had just filled my other car up also in Columbia where I also reside and it was only 2.41……
