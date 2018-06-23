Crunching the primary election numbers highlights low voter turn-out

The recent primary results in Clarendon County reflected the will of the people, well, at least those who bothered to go to the polls to vote.

During a primary election, voters must choose a party affiliation to vote for. What’s important is it does not have to be your preferred party but which ever one you chose, you are limited to that same ballot should there be a run-off. For example, if you are a Republican but chose to cross over and vote for your local candidate of choice on the Democrat ticket, that is fine. But, it means you cannot vote in the upcoming Republican run-off on the 26th for state level offices. The same goes for any Democrat who crossed party lines to vote for a Republican candidate at the state level. If there would be a run-off at the local level, which there is not, you wouldn’t be eligible to vote on the Democrat ticket. If you did not vote at all in the primary, then you are eligible to vote in the upcoming run-off primary on either ticket. According to the numbers posted for our county, this is how they all shook out.

In the race for County Council District One, there were 6,227 registered voters but 954 votes were cast. This means that 15.32% of the voting population decided who will represent 100% of the residents in their district on county council. Incumbent Billy Richardson received 628 votes (66.83%) and Robert McFadden received 628 votes (34.17%).

In the race for County Council District Three, there were 4,381 registered voters and 906 votes were cast. This means that 20.68% of the voting population decided who will represent 100% of the residents in their district on county council. Incumbent Benton Blakely received 497 votes (54.86%) and Charlton Watts received 409 votes (45.14%).

In the race for District 101 in the House, there were 2,399 registered voters and 201 votes were cast. This means that 8.38% of the voting population decided who will represent them at the State House. Challenger Alfred Darby edged out Incumbent Cezar McKnight in Clarendon County with 102 votes (50.75%) to McKnight’s 99 votes (49.25%). However, when the other county votes were added to Clarendon’s, McKnight ended up winning by a wide margin.

In the race for House Seat 64, there were 19,862 registered voters and 3,433 votes were cast. This means that 17.28% of the voting population decided who will represent them at the State House. Incumbent Bobby Ridgeway received 2,220 votes (64.67%) and Mitch Ellerby received 1,213 votes (35.33%).

In the race for Coroner, there were 22,261 registered voters and 3,720 votes cast. This means that 16.71% of the voting population decided who will be our County Coroner. Challenger LaNette Samuels-Cooper received 2,123 votes (57.07%) and Incumbent Bucky Mock received 1,597 votes (42.93%).

In both the Democrat and Republican race for the Governor, the registered voter number was the same as for the Coroner: 22,261.

On the Democrat ticket, a total of 3,469 votes were cast. This represents 15.58% of all possible voters. James Smith had 2,349 votes (67.71%), Marguerite Willis received 736 votes (21.22%) and Phil Noble received 384 votes (11.07%).

On the Republican ticket for Governor, a total of 1,461 votes were cast. This represents 6.56% of all possible voters. Governor Henry McMaster received 808 votes (55.3%), Catherine Templeton received 297 votes (20.33%), John Warren received 243 votes (16.63%), Yancy McGill received 64 votes (4.38%) and Kevin Bryant received 49 votes (3.35%). However, state-wide votes have put a run-off between Henry McMaster and John Warren on June 26th.

On the Republican ticket for Secretary of State, 1,370 votes were cast. This represents 6.15% of all possible voters. Secretary of State Mark Hammond received 1,074 votes (78.39%), Nelson Faerber received 116 votes (8.47%), Kerry Wood received 92 votes (6.72%) and Joshua Putnam received 88 votes (6.42%). Secretary of State Mark Hammond won state wide by a very large margin and there will not be a run-off.

On the Republican ticket for Attorney General, 1,411 votes were cast. This represents 6.34% of all possible voters. Attorney General Alan Wilson received 721 votes (51.1%), Todd Atwater received 377 votes (26.72%), and William D. Herlong received 313 votes (22.18%). Statewide no candidate received 50% + 1 so there will be a run-off between Attorney General Alan Wilson and Todd Atwater on June 26th.

There were two questions on each party ballot and all four questions passed with an overwhelming Yes vote. As these questions don’t have any bearing on the actual primary, I am just going to leave these alone for right now.

To all candidates who put yourselves out there, regardless of party affiliation, I would like to say thank you. I have been there, done that, and it isn’t easy. It is my hope that this number crunch highlights the real issue of what is wrong with our election process …voter apathy. It’s not the candidates, it’s not the process, it’s the lack of active voter involvement when it’s time to go to the polls. If you don’t like the choice of candidates, then step up yourself or get behind and financially support a candidate that shares your core values.

