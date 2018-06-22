Dandy Don to perform at the library on Monday
by Submitted via Email | June 22, 2018 6:37 am
Last Updated: June 19, 2018 at 9:40 am
Family Friendly Entertainment with Dandy Don at 10:00 a.m. June 25. This event is FREE and will feature classic cowboy and western music performed by Dandy Don of Florence, SC. All ages are welcome to attend.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.