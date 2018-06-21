June is fireworks safety month

Last Updated: June 21, 2018 at 3:06 pm

As July 4th fast approaches, many families are planning picnics, barbeques and fun with fireworks. However, fireworks can come with visits to the emergency room if proper safety procedures are not followed.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) 2016 Fireworks Annual Report, released June 2017, there were an estimated 11,100 injuries and four confirmed deaths directly related to non-occupational fireworks. Thirty-one percent of the injuries happened to children aged 15 and under.

While most of the injuries were treated and the patient released, seven percent of the injured patients had to be admitted to the hospital. Many of the injuries happened to arms, legs and hands, but 29% happened in the head and face area, including the eyes. Burns accounted for 69% of the injuries.

Even sparklers, which are many times viewed as safe for young children, accounted for 900 injuries, as sparklers burn at approximately 2,000 degrees, hot enough to burn some metals.

To keep your family safe and lessen the chances of those emergency room visits, follow a few safety rules.

Do not let young children handle, light or play with firecrackers or sparklers. Additionally, older children should handle fireworks only under close adult supervision.

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol, as this can lead to misjudgment regarding positioning and burn time.

Wear protective eyewear when standing near where fireworks are being set off.

Never light fireworks indoors, and only use them away from buildings, trees and bushes, people and flammable items.

Don’t ignite fireworks inside a container, and only light one firework at a time. After one has been lit, maintain a safe distance until the firework has discharged.

If a firework seems to be a dud, give it extra time to ensure it’s not just a slow burner. If it is a dud, do not try to relight it. Be sure to soak any duds in water for several hours prior to discarding.

Keep a bucket of water nearby to soak duds, and keep a hose handy to douse misfiring fireworks or any fires that may be lit by a firework heading in a wrong direction.

While fireworks can be dangerous if handled improperly, there are safer ways to enjoy them if you follow these simple steps.

However, if you would prefer, there is one way to enjoy the excitement without personal risk. Attend the Red, White and Blue Celebration on July 3 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Red Barn on Church Street. Listen to the Touch Band and enjoy food, face painting and balloon art.

Alternately, you can attend the Boats’ Fireworks at the Camp Bob Cooper area on July 4th for a fireworks display that evening.

Most of all, sit back and enjoy the fireworks with your friends and family at whatever event(s) you choose to attend.