Camp Happy Days is 10 days away and still in need of donations
|Camp Happy Days is only 10 days away. If you would like to help make a positive impact on this effort, please purchase item(s) from the list below and drop them off at either The Manning Times office, located at 230 East Boyce Street in Manning or two doors down at The Corner Diner, located at 302 East Boyce Street.
|Quantity
|Item
|General
|150 cases
|Bottles of water, 16.9 oz
|Quantity
|Item
|Painters Pit
|2
|Silver metallic sharpies (thin)
|6
|1 inch masking tape
|2 of each color
|Body paint (pink, light blue, silver, white, yellow, red, green)
|1 of each color
|BesTemp Tempera poster paint will small lid (pink & neon pink)
|4
|BesTemp Tempera poster paint will small lid (white)
|4 of each color
|Tie-dye (orange, yellow, blue, pink)
|3
|Tie-dye (dark green)
|2 of each color
|Tie-dye (turquoise & red)
|16
|Salt
|Derby-Woodworking
|Quantity
|Item
|3
|Band Saw Blade 72 ½ x 1/4” x 6 TPI (teeth per inch) 6-10 TPI acceptable
|3
|Band Saw Blade 93 ½ x 1/4” x 6 TPI 6-10 TPI acceptable
|2
|Band Saw Blade 72 ½ x 1/8” x 6 TPI 6-10 TPI acceptable
|2
|Band Saw Blade 93 ½ x 3/8” x 6 TPI 6-10 TPI acceptable
|1
|Rubber tire for 10” saw
|3
|Sanding belts (80 grit) (1” x 42”)
|4
|Sanding belts (80 grit) (4” x 36”)
|4
|“Blue” masking tape 1 inch rolls
|4
|Duct tape 3 inch rolls
|2
|Super glue
|2
|Wood filler 8 oz containers (or larger)
|15
|Spray paint (white, black, and other assortment of colors)
|4
|Tall cardboard boxes (24”w x 18” d x 18”; disposable spray paint booth)
|1
|50ft plastic sheeting (table protection)
|4
|Dust masks
|1
|Child and adult sizes Dual Cartridge Respirator (child size available)
|Variety of colors of acrylic paint
|100
|Dowel Rods (1/4” & 3/8” square stock)
|Stich In Time
|Quantity
|Item
|50
|Sewing machine needled (baby lock)
|2
|Pinking scissors
|50
|White thread (large)
|Bolts of fabric
|Ironing sleeve board
|4 yards
|Super hero fabric
|4 yards
|Emoji Fabric
|3 rolls
|Masking tape
|3 rolls
|Batting for pillow stuffing
|Rolls of sticky back plastic 8100 ring
|Boating
|Quantity
|Item
|3
|Comprehensive First Aid Kits in closable plastic containers
|3
|High powered radios
|Arts and Crafts
|Quantity
|Item
|10 to 15
|Wooden craft picture frames
|15-20 dozen
|Cardboard egg cartons
|5 packs
|Permanent markers
|100
|Red, white and blue foam hats
|10
|Super glue
|5
|Gorilla glue
|5
|Fast grab tacky glue
|2 packs of each
|Black and orange felt
|100
|Clay pots
|15
|Squirt guns
|20
|Multi-packs of finger paint (all colors)
|5 each
|Acrylic paint (large bottles of red, yellow, blue, black and white)
|5
|Spools of bracelet size diameter copper wiring
|50 pairs
|White tube socks
|50 pairs
|Colored/decorative socks
|100 lbs
|Rice
|25-50 of each
|All sizes of flip flops
|Large safety pins
|3 packs
|Straws
|5 each
|Gold and silver ribbon
|300 ft
|Parachute cord
|100
|Clasps
|30 lbs
|Wax beads for candle making
|Maintenance
|Quantity
|Item
|280
|Individual softsoap
|Ant killer
|Paper cups
|Shutterbug/Prom
|Quantity
|Item
|10 sets
|Canon Selphy KP-108IN Color/Ink Paper
|Glitz-N-Glamour
|Quantity
|Item
|1
|Dritz iron off hot iron cleaner, 1 oz.
|1
|Hamilton Beach steam iron w/retractable cord
|1
|Thermoweb heat’n bond ultra hold iron-on adhesive- 7/8×10 yards
|1
|10ths graph ruler @66-12″
|2
|Dritz tomato pin cushin
|1
|Singer assorted hand needles, 45 ct
|1
|Dual duty XP 9000 general purpose thread set, assorted
|2
|Stretch machine needles- size 11/75 5/pkg
|1
|SCHMETZ Universal (130/705 H) household sewing machine needles-bulk
|1
|Blue feather grabbit pincushion assorted colors
|1
|eBoot 200 piece safety pins, 38 mm/1.5 inch, nickel finish
|2
|Dritz quilting extra fine glass head pins, 250 count
|Special Events
|Quantity
|Item
|4
|EZ up tents (white)
|3
|Clear packing tape
|30
|Bag chairs
|1 package
|Plastic spoons
|1 of each
|Tempera paint: black, orange, red, blue, yellow, green, pink, purple, brown
|Glaze-N-Blaze
|Quantity
|Item
|1
|#9 Jaded
|1
|#10 Teal next time
|1
|#11 Blue yonder
|1
|#13 Grape
|1
|#14 Java bean
|1
|#16 Cotton tail
|1
|#17 Cheeky pinky
|1
|#20 Birthday suit
|1
|#33 Fruit of the vine
|1
|#59 Just mauvey
|1
|#68 Reddy or not
|1
|#73 Candy apple red
|1
|#75 Orange-a-peel
|1
|#76 Cara-bein blue
|1
|#85 Orkid
|1
|#254 Speckled vanilla dip
|1
|#211 Speckled blue yonder
|1
|Kiln wash
|6
|Sponges
|1
|Hot glue gun/glue
|1
|Hand sanitizer
|1
|Hand soap
|4
|Paper towels
