ManningLive

Camp Happy Days is 10 days away and still in need of donations

by | June 21, 2018 12:31 pm

Camp Happy Days is only 10 days away. If you would like to help make a positive impact on this effort, please purchase item(s) from the list below and drop them off at either The Manning Times office, located at 230 East Boyce Street in Manning or two doors down at The Corner Diner, located at 302 East Boyce Street.
  Quantity Item
General 150 cases Bottles of water, 16.9 oz
     
  Quantity Item
Painters Pit 2 Silver metallic sharpies (thin)
  6 1 inch masking tape
  2 of each color Body paint (pink, light blue, silver, white, yellow, red, green)
  1 of each color BesTemp Tempera poster paint will small lid (pink & neon pink)
  4 BesTemp Tempera poster paint will small lid (white)
  4 of each color Tie-dye (orange, yellow, blue, pink)
  3 Tie-dye (dark green)
  2 of each color Tie-dye (turquoise & red)
  16 Salt
     
Derby-Woodworking Quantity Item
  3 Band Saw Blade 72 ½ x 1/4” x 6 TPI (teeth per inch) 6-10 TPI acceptable
  3 Band Saw Blade 93 ½ x 1/4” x 6 TPI 6-10 TPI acceptable
  2 Band Saw Blade 72 ½ x 1/8” x 6 TPI 6-10 TPI acceptable
  2 Band Saw Blade 93 ½ x 3/8” x 6 TPI 6-10 TPI acceptable
  1 Rubber tire for 10” saw
  3 Sanding belts (80 grit) (1” x 42”)
  4 Sanding belts (80 grit) (4” x 36”)
  4 “Blue” masking tape 1 inch rolls
  4 Duct tape 3 inch rolls
  2 Super glue
  2 Wood filler 8 oz containers (or larger)
  15 Spray paint (white, black, and other assortment of colors)
  4 Tall cardboard boxes (24”w x 18” d x 18”; disposable spray paint booth)
  1 50ft plastic sheeting (table protection)
  4 Dust masks
  1 Child and adult sizes Dual Cartridge Respirator (child size available)
    Variety of colors of acrylic paint
  100 Dowel Rods (1/4” & 3/8” square stock)
     
Stich In Time Quantity Item
  50 Sewing machine needled (baby lock)
  2 Pinking scissors
  50 White thread (large)
    Bolts of fabric
    Ironing sleeve board
  4 yards Super hero fabric
  4 yards Emoji Fabric
  3 rolls Masking tape
  3 rolls Batting for pillow stuffing
    Rolls of sticky back plastic 8100 ring
     
Boating Quantity Item
  3 Comprehensive First Aid Kits in closable plastic containers
  3 High powered radios
     
Arts and Crafts Quantity Item
  10 to 15 Wooden craft picture frames
  15-20 dozen Cardboard egg cartons
  5 packs Permanent markers
  100 Red, white and blue foam hats
  10 Super glue
  5 Gorilla glue
  5 Fast grab tacky glue
  2 packs of each Black and orange felt
  100 Clay pots
  15 Squirt guns
  20 Multi-packs of finger paint (all colors)
  5 each Acrylic paint (large bottles of red, yellow, blue, black and white)
  5 Spools of bracelet size diameter copper wiring
  50 pairs White tube socks
  50 pairs Colored/decorative socks
  100 lbs Rice
  25-50 of each All sizes of flip flops
    Large safety pins
  3 packs Straws
  5 each Gold and silver ribbon
  300 ft Parachute cord
  100 Clasps
  30 lbs Wax beads for candle making
     
Maintenance Quantity Item
  280 Individual softsoap
    Ant killer
    Paper cups
     
Shutterbug/Prom Quantity Item
  10 sets Canon Selphy KP-108IN Color/Ink Paper
     
Glitz-N-Glamour Quantity Item
  1 Dritz iron off hot iron cleaner, 1 oz.
  1 Hamilton Beach steam iron w/retractable cord
  1 Thermoweb heat’n bond ultra hold iron-on adhesive- 7/8×10 yards
  1 10ths graph ruler @66-12″
  2 Dritz tomato pin cushin
  1 Singer assorted hand needles, 45 ct
  1 Dual duty XP 9000 general purpose thread set, assorted
  2 Stretch machine needles- size 11/75 5/pkg
  1 SCHMETZ Universal (130/705 H) household sewing machine needles-bulk
  1 Blue feather grabbit pincushion assorted colors
  1 eBoot 200 piece safety pins, 38 mm/1.5 inch, nickel finish
  2 Dritz quilting extra fine glass head pins, 250 count
     
Special Events Quantity Item
  4 EZ up tents (white)
  3 Clear packing tape
  30 Bag chairs
  1 package Plastic spoons
  1 of each Tempera paint: black, orange, red, blue, yellow, green, pink, purple, brown
     
Glaze-N-Blaze Quantity Item
  1 #9 Jaded
  1 #10 Teal next time
  1 #11 Blue yonder
  1 #13 Grape
  1 #14 Java bean
  1 #16 Cotton tail
  1 #17 Cheeky pinky
  1 #20 Birthday suit
  1 #33 Fruit of the vine
  1 #59 Just mauvey
  1 #68 Reddy or not
  1 #73 Candy apple red
  1 #75 Orange-a-peel
  1 #76 Cara-bein blue
  1 #85 Orkid
  1 #254 Speckled vanilla dip
  1 #211 Speckled blue yonder
  1 Kiln wash
  6 Sponges
  1 Hot glue gun/glue
  1 Hand sanitizer
  1 Hand soap
  4 Paper towels

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live