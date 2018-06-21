A Second Chance Animal Shelter is requesting donations

A Second Chance Animal Shelter is in dire need of some items to help their shelter babies get through this extremely hot weather.

They are open for donations from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Items needed include popsicle molds, ice trays, and lots of chicken broth or chicken stock.

A Second Chance is located at 5079 Alex Harvin Highway and their phone number is (803) 473-7075.