Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Brunson Mathis

MANNING – Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Brunson Mathis, 66, wife of Len DuRant Mathis, Sr., died Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born September 1, 1951, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late William Hartwell Brunson and the late Elizabeth “Chic” Briggs Brunson. She was a member of Manning United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Lenny Mathis (Amanda) of Winston-Salem, NC; and three grandchildren, Tripp Mathis, Virginia Mathis and Vivian Mathis.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018, at the Manning Cemetery with the Rev. Kem Thomas and the Rev. Esta Gilley officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service and other times at the residence, 321 N. Meadow Drive, Manning.

The family would like to thank the staff of McLeod Hospice Clarendon for all of their loving care and attention.

Memorials may be made to Manning United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Manning, SC 29102 or to a charity of one’s choice.

