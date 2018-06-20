Edith Driggers Coker

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 2:57 pm

MANNING – Edith Driggers Coker, 95, widow of Carlisle Raymond Coker, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born May 16, 1923, in Barrineau, she was a daughter of the late Wayne Driggers and the late Marie McKenzie Driggers. She was a member of Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church.

She is survived by three sons, Glenn E. Coker (Sandy) of Moncks Corner, Jerry L. Coker (Judy) and G. Ricky Coker, both of Manning; three daughters, Mary Coker Hinson (Jim), Lois Coker Harvin and Brenda Gayle Coker, all of Manning; a sister, Sadie Rollins of Greer; eleven grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Carlisle Coker; and a daughter, Rose Marie Tomlinson.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of her son, Jerry Coker, 309 Brockington Street, Manning.

Graveside services will be private.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org