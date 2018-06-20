Amonte Brown selected for Boys State
by Submitted by Reader | June 20, 2018 11:06 am
Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 2:08 pm
Amonte Brown, a junior at Scott’s Branch High School, was selected to attend Boys State last week at Anderson University in the upstate.
