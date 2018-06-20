Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 1:51 pm

(Summerton, SC) – Clarendon School District One is sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) at several sites during the summer break. The SFSP provides free meals to children 18 and under during the summer. The program will operate Monday through Thursday, from June 11, 2018 to July 27, 2018. Meals will not be served during the week of July 2 – 6, 2018 as the district will be closed.

Meals will be provided at the following locations and times:

Locations Meals and Schedule Summerton Early Childhood Center 8 South Church Street Summerton, SC 29148 Breakfast: 8:00 am – 9:00 am Lunch: 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Days of Operation: M-Th St. Paul Elementary School 9297 Alex Harvin Highway Summerton, SC 29148 Breakfast: 8:00 am – 9:00 am

Lunch: 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Days of Operation: M-Th

The Summer Food Service Program is an equal opportunity, federally funded program administered through the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE). The SFSP was designed to fill the nutrition gap by ensuring that children receive the nutritious meals they need during the summer months.

For more information, please contact Ms. Brenda Gist, Food Services Director, or Ms. Shaneena Black, Food Services Administrative Assistant, at (803) 485-2325 ext. 115.