Doggie quilt fundraiser for A Second Chance Animal Shelter

Last Updated: June 19, 2018 at 12:33 pm

Come see this beautiful “Doggie Quilt,” which is currently on display at TheMonkeyGrinder. For a donation of $10, you will receive a chance to win this whimsical lap quilt. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to spay and neuter program at A Second Chance Animal Shelter. The drawing will be held June 30, and the winner will be notified by phone.