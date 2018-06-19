Teen movie night at the library
by Submitted via Email | June 19, 2018 6:30 am
Last Updated: June 19, 2018 at 9:36 am
Teen Movie Night is scheduled from 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. this Friday. This is a FREE event open to any students ages 12 to 18. The library will be showing one of the newer superhero favorites and will also be providing pizza and drinks. Teens can call or stop by the library to find out the movie title and additional information.
