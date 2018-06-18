Dale Rowe Nunn

FLORENCE – Dale Rowe Nunn, 92, passed away on Sunday, June 17, 2018, following a short illness.

She was born in Summerton on January 16, 1926 and was the daughter of the late John McCuen and Eva Uldrick Rowe. She graduated from Summerton High School in 1937 and Winthrop College in 1940 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Accounting. On July 21, 1948, she married the love of her life, the late Mills Ferguson Nunn, her husband of sixty-four years. She taught in the public schools of North Charleston and Columbia. She retired from the Social Security Administration in 1998 after 20 years of service. She was a member of Washington Street United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, John Gettys Nunn and his wife, Kay, of Concord, North Carolina and Michael Mills Nunn and his wife, Lee, of Florence; a loving and devoted brother, William Winn Rowe and his wife, Edna Frances, of Summerton; four grandchildren, John Baxter Nunn of Los Angeles, California, Katherine Baxter Nunn of Graham, North Carolina, William Weston Nunn and Mills Ferguson Nunn II and his wife, Samantha, both of Florence; and two great grandsons, Braedon Simcox and Mason Farrell.

The family would like to express its deep and sincere appreciation to the nursing staff at the Methodist Manor of the Pee Dee for their compassionate and wonderful care.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Barry L. Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Summerton Evergreen Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be James Marion Boyce, Jr., William Withers Walker, Jr., Ralph Edwin Mantell, Geoffrey Kelly Chambers, Dr. Joseph Robert Carter, Hervey Richardson Frierson and Louis Gill Frierson.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to consider memorials to Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org or to Summerton Evergreen Cemetery, c/o Ellen Ardis, P.O. Box 366, Summerton, SC 29148.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements