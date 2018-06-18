Calling all extras!
by Staff (Office) | June 18, 2018 1:15 pm
If you were a movie extra in last week’s filming of the season finale of Mr. Mercedes, season two and would like to briefly share your experience, please stop by the Manning Times office, located at 230 E. Boyce Street in Manning anytime today until 4:30 p.m. and tomorrow, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
