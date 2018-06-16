June County Council meeting

During the June Clarendon County Council Meeting on Monday evening, County Administrator David Epperson presented the South Carolina Detention Center Housing Agreement. This annual agreement allows Clarendon County to house inmates remanded to the South Carolina Department of Corrections. It outlines the liabilities and responsibilities between the South Carolina Department of Corrections and Clarendon County with regard to inmate care. The Council voted to approve the agreement for the year starting July 1, 2018.

Following this, Council Chairman Dwight Stewart read a proclamation. “We, Clarendon County Council, do hereby proclaim June 15, 2018, as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Clarendon County, and encourage all of our communities to recognize and celebrate older adults and their ongoing contributions to the success and vitality of our county,” said Stewart.

The Council then unanimously voted to re-appoint W. Tommy Benton, Donald Bethune and Bon Gardner as Members to the Assessment Appeals Board to serve a two-year term.

The Clarendon County Transportation Committee is composed of the Clarendon County Council. The Council convened the Committee in order to consider a request to authorize the repaving and improvement of Benton Road at an estimated cost of $175,000. The Committee approved the request.

Clarendon County Chief Financial Officer Lyndon Anthony presented funding requests to be disbursed from the Clarendon County Accommodations Tax Fund – “Tourism Fund”. Five entities submitted requests to the Clarendon County Accommodations Committee, and the Committee was then making suggestions to the Council for approval.

These disbursements included $30,000 to the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce for its tourism promotion initiatives, $5,000 to Santee Cooper Country for out-of-area promotional activities, $39,000 to be placed under County control for the operation and maintenance of the I-95 Exit 119 Beautification Project, $2,000 to the Clarendon County Historical Society for development, production and distribution of promotional materials and $4,000 to Summerton Revitalization Committee for promotional activities associated with 2018 Duck Fest. The council members voted to approve the disbursements.

Kimberly Johnson, President of the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce presented a request for additional funding from the Clarendon County Accommodations Tax Fund – “Promotional Fund”. She discussed the Chamber’s FY2018 tourism promotional activities and requested $43,500 for ongoing tourism promotional efforts. The Council voted to approve the additional funding.

Clarendon County Historical Society President Peggi Sorrell presented a request for the Historical Society to receive $18,000 for its annual budget, to be disbursed from the Clarendon County Hospitality Tax Fund. Sorrell discussed the programs and museum exhibits produced by the Historical Society, as well as physical maintenance costs for the museum building.

Sorrell then discussed the May 27 opening of the World War II exhibit at the museum. Six living World War II veterans attended the event and were presented with commemorative lapel pins. Over 115 visitors came to view the exhibit. The Council approved the funding request for the Historical Society.

The Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce requested an additional $25,000 to complete its budget for the FY2019 cycle, to be disbursed from the Clarendon County Hospitality Tax Fund. Johnson and Anthony answered any questions from the Council regarding the need for the additional funding, and the Council approved the request.

The Summerton Revitalization Commission (formerly the Summerton Downtown Development Association) requested $3,800 to create new brochures for Summerton to attract people to visit and move to the Summerton area. The current brochure is nearly 30 years old. The Council approved the request.

The Council heard the third and final reading of Ordinance 2018-03, which provides for a levy of taxes for county purposes. The Council approved the ordinance after the final reading.

Anthony presented the Clarendon County Budget for third reading. This includes a 2.13% increase for County operation. They maintained a 1% cost of living increase for all employees, with law enforcement commissioned staff, detention center officers and fire fighters receiving a 2% increase.

The budget includes $660,000 to purchase a new fully equipped fire engine and requested to borrow an amount not to exceed $250,000 in the form of a five-year capital lease primarily for the purchase and equipping of new patrol vehicles with the Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s Office. The total appropriations for the County budgeted for FY2019 is $27,062,281. The budget is balanced, and the Council voted to approve the budget.

Epperson informed the Council he had received the budgets and millage increase amounts for Clarendon School Districts Two and Three but has not yet received the budget numbers from District One. He recommended approval of Districts Two and Three and tabling of District One’s Budget until numbers have been received.

He suggested District One budget numbers can be voted upon during a special meeting on June 20. The Council agreed and voted to approve the budgets of Districts Two and Three. They further voted to table the District One budget until a later date.

The Council held second reading of Ordinance 2018-04, which authorizes the issuance and sale of a water system improvement revenue bond not to exceed $2,248,000. Epperson discussed the need for the money to continue the project to extend water throughout the county to ensure expansion continues as planned. The Council voted to approve the second reading. The third reading will be a public reading on June 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Anthony presented the County Financial Report. A few unspecified departments will be over budget for FY2018. However, a few will also be under budget, which will bring the budget back in line to be balanced by the end of the year.

Epperson presented the Administrator’s Report. The USDA Phase 1B for the water expansion efforts has been completed, and the well is now online. Epperson anticipates authorization to bid and for bidding to begin soon on USDA Phase II.

The Home on the Green Subdivision paving project has started, and the Country Club Acres resurfacing is nearing completion. Powell Circle should begin this summer.

The annual employee trash pickup day will be June 30 at 8 a.m. in Turbeville. The event will begin at SELOC Park and will branch out from there to pick up trash. This was rescheduled from May due to weather.

The Clarendon County Planning Commission will hold another Community Workshop for the Clarendon County Comprehensive Plan, where residents may offer interactive input into transportation, recreation, land use, housing, recreation and more. This will be held June 26 at 6 p.m. in the Turbeville City Council Chambers. Residents are encouraged to attend.

On June 6, the cardboard building at the Clarendon County landfill burned, causing a total loss. As the County has begun to allow Pratt Industries to pick up cardboard at the recycling centers, the County will cease cardboard pick-up on June 15. The County has notified local business of this cessation and has provided a list of names of private companies to pick up the cardboard.

Manning has been selected as the site for the filming of the final episode for Season 2 of Mr. Mercedes, a series based on a Stephen King book. The filming began on Tuesday, inside and outside the Clarendon County Courthouse. They also will be using the Weldon campus, the old DSS building and the vacant lot next to the old DSS facility. They anticipate 300-450 people in Manning for the event, which will include extras. The incoming production crew reserved over 100 hotel rooms in the Manning area for the duration of filming.

Stewart closed with the Chairman’s Report. He expressed concerns with the recycling program for both cardboard and plastic, as Clarendon County is having difficulties finding companies to purchase the excess cardboard and plastic.

The meeting adjourned after Stewart offered best wishes to the council members seeking re-election.