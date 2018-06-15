Trina Nguyen, member of the MJHS Academic Team
by Submitted via Email | June 15, 2018 8:18 pm
Last Updated: June 15, 2018 at 11:31 am
Triny Nguyen is a member of the MJHS Academic Team and is currently competing in the 11th annual Junior National Academic Championship in Orlando this weekend.
