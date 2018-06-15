Today’s Weather: Friday, June 15
by Staff Reports | June 15, 2018 4:44 am
Last Updated: June 15, 2018 at 7:09 am
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
